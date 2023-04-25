The Moberly man charged with murder and driving while intoxicated in an April 6 crash that killed a pregnant woman was booked into the Randolph County Jail Tuesday afternoon, according to online jail records.
Steven Garrett, 47, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, DWI causing the death of two or more people, DWI resulting in serious physical injury, DWI resulting in physical injury, DWI-aggravated and armed criminal action.
Garrett was arrested at the scene of the crash, according to previous KOMU 8 coverage, but was released due to his moderate injuries and was taken to University Hospital.
Maya Stilwell, 22, was an occupant in a vehicle when Garrett traveled into her lane and struck the vehicle head on, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Stilwell was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed she was six to seven months pregnant at the time of the crash.
Garrett has previous DWI convictions, including in 2005, 2008 and 2009, all in Randolph County, according to court documents.
KOMU 8 has reached out to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office for details on the arrest.