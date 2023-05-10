RANDOLPH COUNTY - Steven Garret, the Moberly man charged with murder and driving while intoxicated in an April 6 head-on crash that killed a pregnant woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday, according to online court documents.
Garret also waived his right to a formal arraignment. There was a joint ask for a judge and venue change, according to court documents. The change of judge was granted, and the Supreme Court will appoint a new one, the documents said.
The 47-year-old faces two counts of second-degree murder, DWI causing the death of two or more people, DWI resulting in serious physical injury, DWI resulting in physical injury and DWI-aggravated and armed criminal action.
Garret was booked into the Randolph County jail in late April, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Maya Stilwell, 22, was an occupant in a vehicle when Garrett traveled into her lane and struck the vehicle head on, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.