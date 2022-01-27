MORGAN COUNTY - One driver is left with serious injuries after crashing into a tree on Thursday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling southbound on Route W around 9:20 a.m.
The crash occurred when the driver travelled off the right side of the road and overcorrected. The driver then went off the left side of the road and hit a fence and a tree.
The driver was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. According to a crash report, the driver was also not wearing a seatbelt.