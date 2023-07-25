JEFFERSON CITY − No major injuries were reported after power lines were struck and fell onto a vehicle Monday afternoon.
Jefferson City police were called to the 5500 block of US Highway 50/Highway 63 (Moreau River Bridge) Monday afternoon after a pickup truck struck power lines, which landed on top of the truck with the driver still inside.
Ameren Missouri also responded and disconnected the power, so the lines could be removed, according to JCPD.
The driver of the truck was not injured, and his truck had minor damage, according to the news release.
JCPD found that another vehicle struck the downed power lines prior to the pickup truck and received damage, the release said.
Traffic was diverted for approximately an hour for both eastbound and westbound lanes so crews could clear the downed lines. Due to the congestion, two additional crashes occurred; one in the westbound lanes with no injuries and one in the eastbound lanes with minor injuries.
Ameren found that two wooden utility poles were broken due to the impact with the power lines. Ameren replaced the damaged poles with limited traffic interruption overnight, the release said.