BOONE COUNTY - The man suspected of driving while under the influence in a crash that killed a University of Missouri student is now being held in the Boone County Jail.
Duncan McCracking, 24, is accused of crashing into Ashley Footer, 19 on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Footer was making a left turn onto Highway 163 when McCracking proceeded through the intersection, against the traffic signal, according to the highway patrol.
Footer died on Oct. 30 from the injuries sustained. Her injuries included a broken femur, pelvis and lower right leg, several other abdominal injuries and swelling in the brain, according to her father.
Troopers arrested McCracking at the scene for DWI resulting in a serious injury on Oct. 30 and again on Nov. 7 for driving while intoxicated that resulted in a death, failure to obey a traffic control device and armed criminal action.
McCracking is being held without bond. Charges were filed Monday morning by the Boone County assistant prosecuting attorney. McCracking's arraignment is set for 1 p.m. Monday.