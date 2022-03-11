GASCONADE COUNTY - One man is dead after suffering a medical emergency while driving on Cole Creek Road Friday morning.
According to a crash report, 59-year-old William K. Halley of Gasconade, who was wearing a seatbelt, died after a rollover crash before noon on Thursday.
Halley suffered a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of his vehicle, the report said. The car traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, became airborne and overturned twice. Halley was pronounced dead at the scene by Gasconade County officials.
The fatality is Troop F's fourth fatality for March and the 21st for the year.