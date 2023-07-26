COLUMBIA — A driver and three juvenile passengers were injured in a crash Tuesday night in eastern Cole County.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of the Roling Road, according to a news release from Cole County EMS.
The driver, Antigone Pirritano, 25, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet 1500 south when the truck went off the right side of the road into a ditch and struck several trees.
Upon EMS' arrival, the passengers and driver had already been helped out of the vehicle and assisted by bystanders, the news release said. Four Cole County ambulances and two EMS chief officers were called in.
A baby girl, a 1-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy all sustained minor injuries, along with the driver, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. They were all transported to University Hospital in Columbia.
The truck was totaled and towed from the scene.