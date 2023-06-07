BOONVILLE − Members of the community helped provide aid for those who were involved in the crash on Interstate 70 at the Missouri River Bridge on Tuesday, which left some drivers shaken up.
On Tuesday a multi-vehicle crash halted traffic on I-70 for nearly six hours. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, six vehicles were traveling west over the Missouri River Bridge when one unknown vehicle swerved and braked suddenly, causing a chain reaction crash.
Officials said five of these vehicles were totaled and one van was driven from the scene. One driver sustained minor injuries.
Another driver, Thomas Wutzy, was traveling in a white Ford across the bridge when he said he noticed the traffic in front of him began to slow down rapidly. Wutzy then saw semis approach behind him in his rearview mirror and knew there was nothing else he could do.
"I just let go of the steering wheel and I knew something bad was about to happen," Wutzy said. "Next thing I know, I was kind of bouncing around the truck, and all of a sudden I came to a stop."
From there, Wutzy said the next thing he saw were cows running around. According to the Boone County Fire chief, one semi involved in the crash was full of cattle. The Cooper County Fire chief added anywhere from one to three cows jumped off the bridge.
The semi full of cattle on the left side of Wutzy's truck barricaded him in his vehicle. Additionally, his truck was angled up against the bridge, and he said his only way out was through the passenger side closest to the Missouri River.
"First thing I did is I pushed the passenger side door open and I crawl out onto the barrier there on the bridge along the edge," Wutzy said.
Once out of his car, Wutzy sat with the driver of the truck behind him, who was stuck in his vehicle and had to be sawed out, until medics arrived on the scene.
Wutzy said he did not go to the hospital after the crash. However, on Wednesday he did experience some soreness and saw a chiropractor.
"At first I felt nothing, I think it was the adrenaline in me that I just didn't feel any pain," Wutzy said.
He added his vehicle was totaled in the crash.
Daniel Cary, the owner of Cary Livestock and Equipment in Boonville, came to assist on the scene. He said he first heard about the crash on the scanner and knew immediately he had to help.
"What caught my attention was the fact that there was a semi involved that had a load a cattle and there was cattle loose on the bridge," Cary said. "As soon as I heard that, I said, 'Get the truck and the trailer hooked up.'"
Cary said he tried to be proactive and made phone calls to local officials in the area to let them know they were ready to help if needed. He also asked others he knew in the community with trailers to lend a hand if possible.
"I just called on all the people that I knew that would probably be able to help and had them start in that direction, so we could all kind of get together and help get the livestock taken care of," Cary said.
The first thing Cary and other volunteers did was corral any loose cattle that were on the bridge. They then unloaded the cattle from their trailers, before reloading them into new ones to be transferred.
To do this, Cary said those helping provided a total of three trucks, as well as three livestock trailers. He described the area as chaotic, however with his past experience working at the fire department, he was able to handle it.
"I'm kind of used to a chaotic scene and a lot of times it's just about being calm and being focused on the task at hand, which at that time was getting the cattle moved," he said.
Additionally, Cary said he's been around livestock for years, which also helped him get the cattle moved safely into the trailers. Specifically, Cary said he knew how to handle the cattle after they were spooked from the crash.
"Their disposition is already 'unusual', I guess you could say," Cary said. "They've been loaded onto a truck, they're going down the interstate, so their stress level is already a little high anyway."
Cary said he was at the bridge for about three hours on Tuesday, with the last load of cattle heading out at around 1 p.m. Overall, Cary said the clean up went very smoothly considering the circumstances.
He said it was an incredibly humbling experience to see so many in the community step up and help.
"Just knowing that you're close by, that you have people that you know you can call on who can help any time," Cary said. "It's a humbling experience whenever you can stop what you're doing and rush out there and be able to assist."