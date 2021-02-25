HOWARD COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers say one person suffered minor injuries after a crash in Howard County.
It happened on Route FF, west of Fayette. MSHP Troop F tweeted pictures of the crash, showing the engine had been thrown from the car.
These pictures were taken at a wreck this morning on Route FF in Howard County. The crash was severe enough that the engine was thrown from the vehicle. What WASN’T thrown from the vehicle was the driver, who was wearing a seatbelt and walked away without injury.#BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/CLwZ6unMY8— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 25, 2021
Officials say the driver was able to walk away from the crash because he was wearing a seatbelt.
In a crash report, officials say the driver drove off the right side of the road. He then overcorrected, driving across the road and off the left side of the road, hitting a ditch and then a tree.