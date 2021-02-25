HOWARD COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers say one person suffered minor injuries after a crash in Howard County. 

It happened on Route FF, west of Fayette. MSHP Troop F tweeted pictures of the crash, showing the engine had been thrown from the car. 

Officials say the driver was able to walk away from the crash because he was wearing a seatbelt. 

In a crash report, officials say the driver drove off the right side of the road. He then overcorrected, driving across the road and off the left side of the road, hitting a ditch and then a tree. 

