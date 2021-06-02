OSAGE COUNTY - A Wednesday morning crash occurred on U.S. Highway 63, south of Westphalia, in Osage County.

Recent rain fall caused the roads to be slicker than usual, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F. The vehicle was traveling too fast and ended up hydroplaning. 

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and walked away with no injuries. 

There was no MSHP crash report as of 11 a.m.