OSAGE COUNTY - A Wednesday morning crash occurred on U.S. Highway 63, south of Westphalia, in Osage County.
Recent rain fall caused the roads to be slicker than usual, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F. The vehicle was traveling too fast and ended up hydroplaning.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt and walked away with no injuries.
Not exactly how you want to start the day off.....This mornings crash occurred on U.S. 63, south of Westphalia, in Osage County. The vehicle was traveling too fast for the wet road and hydroplaned. Thankfully the driver was wearing a seatbelt and walked away without injury. pic.twitter.com/OhaLQAobKm— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 2, 2021
There was no MSHP crash report as of 11 a.m.