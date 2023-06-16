ROCHEPORT - Drivers headed west on Interstate 70 this weekend will be some of the first to cross the new westbound bridge over the Missouri River. However, both east and westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane, and the Missouri Department of Transportation says drivers should expect delays.
That's because the Route BB bridge over I-70 at exit 115 will be demolished this weekend coinciding with the Missouri River Bridge opening. Drivers heading both directions will be diverted onto the on- and off-ramps at exit 115, which is the first exit on the east side of the river.
From 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane at the exit and across the new bridge. Eastbound traffic will still travel across the old bridge, which will also be reduced to one lane until exit 115.
Drivers on Route BB will not be able to turn east onto I-70, as there will no longer be a bridge there. A signed detour will be in place over Spur 240, U.S. Route 40 and Route J (exit 117), which is the nearest exit east of exit 115.
Priscilla Sprenger is a truck driver who was stopped at Midway on Friday. She hopes that drivers use caution when traffic slows.
"We've got to watch out for slowing cars," she said. "The cars always like to stop and look, and they always make it hard for us [truck drivers] because they don't realize how hard it is for us to stop."
Sprenger said that delays like this are especially difficult for truckers, because, "It takes time off of our time. We run off of electronic logs and we've got to save as much time as possible."
Tim Major commutes to work from the east side of the Rocheport bridge twice a week. He said he's glad the lane reductions are happening over a weekend.
"Friday I think it's going to be a little congested with people going to the lake and everything," he said. "But I don't think it's going to be too bad."
MoDOT is planning to shift the eastbound lanes onto the new bridge in late July and destroy the old bridge. They expect the entire project to be completed in late 2024.