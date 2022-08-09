COLUMBIA - The southern half of Missouri is under a drought alert, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which includes a total of 53 counties.
These counties have been sorted into five different drought categories, from abnormally dry (D0) to exceptional drought (D4).
As of August 8, drought conditions in Missouri are as follows:
- 59.4% of MO (D0-D4) is abnormally dry
- 47.8% of MO (D1-D4) is in a moderate drought
- 34.3% of MO (D2-D4) is in a severe drought
- 14.4% of MO (D3-D4) is in an extreme drought
- 0% of MO (D4) is in an exceptional drought
More information about what each category means is on the National Integrated Drought Information System's website.
According to Christi Miller, the Communications Director at the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the southern portion of Missouri is primarily where the bulk of Missouri's livestock lives.
Due to the drought, some farmers have had to make difficult decisions.
"It's costly," Miller said. "You can feed your livestock, you just have to go find another source of feed, or people are already feeding hay and that's typically saved for the winter time. So, that makes it difficult, decisions about whether to keep your herd, keep your genetics or send them to the to the auction."
Miller added that there are a few resources open to farmers following the governor's drought declaration, one of which, is the reduction of rules and regulations for producers to transport their hay.
"Hay is a shortage, pastures are a shortage, particularly in southwest Missouri," Miller said, "so MoDOT has waived the fee for transporting hay to southwest Missouri."
Another available resource is through the Missouri Department of Conservation, which is allowing producers to pump water from public lands.
"If you need to come to pump water, you need to bring your own containers to pump water, then you need to make make arrangements ahead of time with that location," Miller said, "but the Department of Conservation has opened some of those areas for water pumping, and that's been very helpful for our producers."
One of these individuals is local farmer and owner of Sassafras Valley Ranch, Bruce Shanks.
Shanks said he prepared for the drought ahead of time.
"The first thing is, we have kind of a mentality that we try to basically match our stocking rates for kind of a worst case scenario, a year like this," Shanks said, "and so that way, we're not going into, you know, a year where we're just loaded up with livestock, and then we have to be de-stock in a hurry."
He also prepares by purchasing a year's worth of hay before the summer season, so that he does not have to worry about supply shortages.
Shanks emphasized that this helps manage farm costs later on.
"We haven't had to feed any hay yet," Shanks said. "Otherwise, that would definitely have increased our cost. Right now, we're okay, and hopefully, if we can get some rain this fall, we won't have to feed hay earlier, but that's still a kind of a wait and see thing."
However, he had to cut back on purchasing fertilizer due to inflation prices, which can make operations difficult.
"The fertilizer prices are also having some impact on that, because they didn't put on as much," Shanks said, "and so the long-term effect might be a little bit bigger for us."
Miller says that farmers had to make a decision this fall when inflation prices were high and many chose not to purchase fertilizer.
Combined with the shortage of grass, it has become an issue for some farmers.
Luckily, with the prices declining, it may provide farmers some hope as they approach the winter.
"People will buy fertilizer this fall, and that will help, but it certainly is a concern," Miller says.
Miller and Shanks both agree that there have always been hard years, so a drought is nothing out of the ordinary.
The struggle this year is the combination of inflation with the extreme temperatures.
"This is nothing new. It doesn't make it easy, at all, by any stretch of the imagination, but we'll bounce back, we're resilient," Miller said. "The rains will come. We hope it comes sooner than later."