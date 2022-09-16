JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Drought Assessment Committee is meeting Friday to discuss drought conditions in the state.
The special committee was formed by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources after Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-04 on July 25, 2022.
Jennifer Hoggatt, the deputy director of the Missouri Geological Survey, says the committee will discuss how drought conditions evolved since the group's last meeting in August.
"The drought is improving in some areas," Hoggatt said. "But, we're seeing other areas that are starting to look look drier. So, it's something we need to keep an eye on."
Tony Minnick, a representative from the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, said the non-profit has been employing water conservation tactics in response to the drought.
"It's definitely a more costly endeavor to keep a wide diversity of vegetable crops happy in drought conditions," Minnick said.
Sutu Forté, the co-chair of the It's Our Wildlife Nature Sanctuary, said less than 25% of her group's microforest survived the summer.
"We planted trees this last spring," Forté said. "And, we were able to keep most of them alive until June. Then the oven started."
Forté said the group will reevaluate when they plant future trees.
"One thing we've learned is, don't plant them in the spring," Forté said. "You've got the summer oven to deal with. Plant in the fall. Then, they can get their roots, and... have winter to bolster themselves."
Hoggatt said the committee members will give reports on their area of expertise, summarize information they are hearing from stakeholders and present possible solutions.
"It's an opportunity for us to bring information from local reports to a larger group that can discuss and talk about the shared resources that we can pull together," Hoggatt said.
The Drought Assessment Committee will meet from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lewis and Clark Office Building in Jefferson City. The public meeting will also be live-streamed through Webex.