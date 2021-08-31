Drowning fatalities at the Lake of the Ozarks at its highest since 2008

LAKE OF OZARKS - According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol, there have been a total of 10 drowning fatalities just this year at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Five of those 10 have occurred just in the month of August.
MSHP does not report data about incidents before 2008.
Kyle Green, Troop F public information and education officer for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said pinpointing a reason for the increase in deaths from drowning is difficult.
“You'd have to look at the drownings based on a case-by-case basis to see what actually took place and see if there was something else other going on, such as drugs or alcohol, if an individual jumped off a cliff or what may have led up to the drowning opposed to just the drowning itself,” Green said.
The drownings reported this year range from different accidents. Some include falling off of docks, being intoxicated and cliff jumping.
Heading into Labor Day weekend, the Lake of the Ozarks and other Missouri waterways may face larger crowds.
Green emphasized water safety, especially on these busier weekends.
“We always encourage you to wear a life jacket even if you're a strong swimmer,” Green said. “If something were to happen, like you were knocked unconscious or fell into the water somehow from cliff jumping and something hits you or knocks you out, your ability to swim is obviously drastically changed. So having something on your side as a safety measure is extremely important.”
While Green does not think there is a specific reason for the increase of drownings this year, he believes the growing popularity of the Lake of the Ozarks could be a contributing factor.
“With the popularity of Lake of the Ozarks increasing each year and more and more people coming, that might be a direct correlation to thousands of more people this year than last year,” Green said. “Unfortunately that increases the chances of people drowning, but on a case-by-case basis, we don't have a set thing saying one particular thing is causing the increase.”
As the holiday weekend approaches, Green encourages people to be safe on the water.
“Have a good time but make sure you're not operating vessels while intoxicated,” Green said. “Put that life jacket on and make sure you let people know where you're going to be so if something were to happen and you didn't come back a certain time they can call us to let us know where to start looking for you.”
For more information on these fatalities, visit MSHP's website.