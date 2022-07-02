JEFFERSON CITY - This Saturday, Jefferson City was a host for numerous vendors looking to sell poultry, produce, baked goods and even seasonings.
Capitol City Farmer's Market is located in the parking lot of Orschlen's Farm and Home, located at 2304 Missouri Boulevard.
The market hosted three vendors on Saturday, who powered through the pouring rain to provide fresh food to customers.
The Duncan Family Farm offers a variety of meats such as bacon, whole chickens, lamb and more. They also offered tomatoes, zucchini, pecans and dips.
They're the only vendor in the market that accepts EBT, and they are one of three vendors that accepts payment methods from WIC programs, which helps low income families with women, infants and children up to the age of 5.
Diana Duncan, a member of the farmer's market for over 12 years, explained how she got involved with farming and bringing her produce to the farmer's market.
"Several years ago, our sons were showing pigs at the Missouri State Fair and the Derby show. That is a show where they look at not only on-foot appraisal, but then those pigs are processed, and then we get carcass data back," Duncan said. "Our pigs were scoring really high on the carcass data, so we wanted to bring that pork directly to our local community."
Duncan began her farm by planting a bumper crop of blackberries. A bumper crop is a large amount of one specific crop, which is what Duncan used to test to see if the farmer's market was for her.
"We enjoyed meeting people at the market and educating people about where the food comes from, and it just blossomed from there" Duncan said.
Duncan's been no stranger to the struggles many mid-Missourians have faced with record breaking temperatures.
With temperatures sticking to the mid-to-high 90's and rising, Duncan described the steps she took to preserve her farm.
"It takes a lot of work, you know? Even though those temps are high, those farmers [have] to be out there, tending to the stock, tending to the plants, adding extra water, and making sure they are watering at the right times," Duncan said.
Another part of the labor for the Duncan Family Farm lies in tending to chickens. Duncan explained chickens can be a lot more like humans than people think.
"We [keep] a fan on [the chickens] so that they can keep cool; So they can keep producing eggs, and growing and not getting heat exhaustion just like a person would," Duncan said.
The rise of costs have also inhibited Duncan from keeping her prices low, but she said Missouri farming is more important.
"Having a fresh and local source of food is so important. It just has a better taste...and then you have that connection with your customer and it's that education piece too, that people can learn where their food does come from and the work that is involved in getting it to their plate," Duncan said.
Duncan encourages mid-Missourians to visit their local farmer's market and get a taste of fresh food like they've never had before.
"People do a lot of creative and interesting things and you never know what you might find at the farmers market and you never thought would be there... It's a great community gathering to also support these folks and come together and keep those dollars local too. That helps everybody," Duncan said.
Duncan's business typically runs on the motto of "open rain or shine," however, today's rain was too much for the family and they packed up early to escape from the unwavering downpour.
The family will be back next Saturday and are hopeful for some better weather.