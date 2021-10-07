Early College program helps CPS students earn college credit, tuition before graduating

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools’ Early College program allows students to earn their associate’s degree while simultaneously earning their high school degree.
Students who take advantage of the program will earn up to two years of college credit before stepping foot on a four-year university.
During a global pandemic, CPS completed its first year of the program. Coordinators were pleasantly surprised that its enrollment numbers tripled expectations, with over 150 students signing up.
Jorge Gracia is a senior at Rock Bridge High School, with plans to apply to Vanderbilt or Notre Dame next year for computer science. He’s been a part of the Early College program since its initial start.
“When I saw that opportunity, I knew that it was going to help me in the long run, so I decided to take a chance at it,” Gracia said. “I’ve realized through the Early College program you have to put a lot more work into your courses and academics. It’s really impacted my work ethic.”
CPS partners with Moberly Area Community College (MACC) at its Columbia campus. Students take college level courses in the morning and high school level classes in the afternoon. According to the district, more than 45% of Early College students participate in an extracurricular after their classes are completed for the day.
CPS says 155 high school students started the Early College program in the fall of 2020. The program was announced just months before the pandemic started, which shifted all courses to be conducted virtually.
MACC used its past experience with offering online courses to shift the program’s entire platform.
“I had no doubt a part of our success was our ability to adapt to a completely online platform because we already had a lot of mechanisms in place to help students be successful in an online environment,” MACC President Dr. Jeff Lashley said. “So I’m not surprised at all that students were as successful as they were.”
Within the 2020-2021 Early College program school year, 51 CPS students made the MACC President’s List for achieving a 4.0 GPA. Twenty-five CPS students made the MACC Dean’s List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.
Dru Nash is the advanced studies coordinator for CPS. She explained how the program has grown since its early days of planning with former CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman.
“When we first started this program, we were expecting maybe 50 students to sign up and our numbers have been higher than what we anticipated in the beginning,” Nash said. “I think that word of mouth from our students and talking to their peers has been very impactful for our program numbers.”
For students like Gracia, Early College isn’t just about getting the college credits before leaving CPS with a high school diploma. It’s impacting current responsibilities and future decisions for career paths.
“It’s a big change, to be both a high school student and a college student,” Gracia said. “You really have to be responsible for all of your activities and your assignments, but at the same time, I wouldn’t have even known I liked computer science until I took some courses with MACC.”
The graduates from the first year of the program are attending the University of Missouri, MACC, Central Methodist University, Stephens College and Minnesota State University.
Students earn 10 to 12 hours of college credit per semester with the program. After earning four semesters of credit, students can earn over $12,800 in tuition at the University of Missouri, over $18,000 at Stephens College and over $8,000 at Central Methodist University.
The Early College Program will offer informational sessions for students in parents in November. Students can apply until February, with MACC and CPS courses starting the following school year.
With a global pandemic changing the world of education, Early College administrators reopened enrollment with the offering of virtual college classes.
Dr. Lashley explained the impact Early College has had on families so far.
“It’s affordable because students get this college credit and not have any debt associated with it because they’re not getting charged to participate in the program,” Dr. Lashley said. “I think an impact it’s going to create is having more first generation students attending college because by presenting them with this program, college becomes a possibility with the support of their families and high school still behind them.”
The Early College program includes first generation students, high school athletes, student leaders and is open to all CPS sophomores and juniors. Nash explained the value she sees the program having on a daily basis.
“Some students value the savings of time, some students value the savings of money and some students value the opportunity of taking unique classes in a college setting,” Nash said. “They learn how to balance a high school schedule with a college schedule on top of having a job and other high school extracurriculars to get an associate’s degree by the time they graduate.”
Gracia currently balances college classes, a high school curriculum, being an active member of Rock Bridge’s Scholar Bowl and Math Team and the co-president of the Spanish Honor Society. With a full senior year schedule, he looked back on his initial registration for the Early College Program.
“It really helped me decide what degree I want to pursue in college, and it had to do with the opportunities that MACC gave me,” Gracia said. “There aren’t too many courses in computer science CPS or Rockbridge offers compared to MACC, and it gave me the professional IT setting that I’m looking forward to in my career.”
Information sessions for the upcoming Early College Program will begin in November with applications due on Feb. 28, 2022. CPS students with a 2.75 GPA or higher are eligible to apply for their program in their sophomore and junior year.