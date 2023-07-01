MID-MISSOURI - More road work taking place throughout mid-Missouri has recently been announced.
The Missouri Department of Transportation cautioned that weather conditions could postpone the scheduled work, and that many projects will include lane closures that could also cause delays.
Below is the list of scheduled road work projects separated by county.
Boone County
- Route F - With the continuation of the bridge deck replacement, the road is currently closed at the Perche Creek Bridge. After the completion of the project, scheduled in August 2023, the roadway will close for the replacement of the Coon Creek Bridge.
- Route BB - The road is currently closed over I-70 with a signed detour in place as bridge replacement continues. This project is scheduled for completion in October 2023.
- Interstate 70 - Bridge construction continues for the Rocheport Bridge. Starting 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, eastbound traffic will be moved to the new westbound bridge. This project is scheduled for completion in December 2024. More information about this project can be found online.
- Missouri Route 163 - The road is currently closed over the Bonne Femme Creek Bridge as bridge replacement continues. An estimated completion date is not available at this time.
Callaway County
- Route OO (Simon Boulevard) - Single-lane closures will be in place as intersection improvements continue. Project is scheduled to be completed in July 2023.
- On-ramp from Route OO/AA to westbound U.S. Route 54 - Shoulder work planned from July 5-8.
- Route J - Road is currently closed at the Millers Creek bridge as bridge deck replacement continues. Scheduled for completion in September 2023.
Camden County
- Route A from Elm Grove Church Road to Richland - Culvert pipe replacement and pavement repair planned July 5-8.
- Route 5 - Nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Route 52 to Route 7 as road resurfacing continues from Niangua River Bridge to Route 52 in Morgan County.
- Guardrail installation and replacement continues on Route 5 also with crews replacing the Gravois Creek Bridge guardrail on July 5. This project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
Cole County
- U.S. Route 50 - Nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from U.S. Route 54 to Dix Road and from North Shamrock Road to Vetter Lane. This is as road resurfacing continues, with the project scheduled for completion in October 2023.
- Missouri Route 179 - Nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Route B to West Main Street as road resurfacing continues. Project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
- U.S. Route 54 - Nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Dix Road to Truman Boulevard and from Stadium Boulevard to Main Street. This is as road resurfacing continues and is scheduled to be completed in November 2023.
- Safety improvements are continuing on U.S. Route 54 near Hickory Hills. This leaves one lane open with crews flagging traffic through the work zone. This project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
- Scruggs Station Road - Closure from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 3 due to culvert pipe replacement.
Cooper County
- Routes W and OO - Culvert pipe replacement planned July 5-6. One lane will be open with crews flagging traffic through the work zone.
- Route U - Road is currently closed at the Petite Saline Creek Bridge as bridge reconstruction continues. The project is scheduled for completion in September 2023.
- Route F - Road is currently closed at the Stephens Branch Bridge as bridge replacement continues. The project is scheduled for completion in September 2023.
- I-70 - New Rocheport Bridge construction continues. More information about this project can be found online.
Crawford County
- Routes H, NN and YY - Pavement repair planned July 5 through July 6. One lane will be open with crews flagging traffic through the work zone.
- Route PP - Culvert pipe replacement planned July 5 through July 6. One lane will be open with crews flagging traffic through the work zone.
Gasconade County
- Missouri Route 100 in the Morrison city limits - Culvert pipe replacement planned from July 5 to July 6. One lane will be open with crews flagging traffic through the work zone.
- Missouri Route 28 from Route B to Belle city limits - Pavement repair planned from July 5-6.
- Route EE - Pavement repair planned from July 5-6. One lane will be open with crews flagging traffic through the work zone.
Howard County
- Route E from Missouri Route 87 to Route 5 - Pavement repair planned from July 5-6. One lane will be open with crews flagging traffic through the work zone.
- Routes 5 and 240 - Brush cutting planned from July 5-6. One lane will be open with crews flagging traffic through the work zone.
Maries County
- U.S. Route 63 - Pavement repair continues with completion scheduled in August 2023. One lane will be open with crews flagging traffic through the work zone.
Miller County
- Routes K, KK, PP and TT - Pavement repair planned from July 5-6. One lane will be open with crews flagging traffic through the work zone.
- Route C - The road is currently closed at the Brumley Creek Bridge as bridge replacement continues. The project is scheduled to be completed in August 2023.
Moniteau County
- Route E - Pavement repair planned from July 5-6. One lane will be open with crews flagging traffic through the work zone.
- Route T from Route C to Harmony School Road - Culvert pipe replacement planned from July 5 to 6. One lane will be open with crews flagging traffic through the work zone.
- Missouri Route 5 - Daily lane closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from U.S. Route 50 to Route 52 in Morgan County due to continuing road resurfacing. This project is scheduled to be completed in November 2023.
Morgan County
- Route E - Pavement repair planned from July 5-6. One lane will be open with crews flagging traffic through the work zone.
- Route DD - Road is currently closed at the Haw Creek Bridge as bridge replacement continues. This project is scheduled to be completed in August 2023.
- Missouri Route 5 - Daily lane closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Route 52 to U.S. Route 50 in Moniteau County as road resurfacing continues. This project is scheduled to be completed in November 2023.
- Route 5 - Nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Route 52 to Route 7 as road resurfacing continues from Route 52 to the Niangua River Bridge in Camden County. This project is scheduled to be completed in November 2023.
- Route 52 - Daily lane closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. from the Benton County line to Versailles as road resurfacing continues. This project is scheduled to be completed in November 2023.
Osage County
- Route Y - Pavement repair planned from July 5-6. One lane will be open with crews flagging traffic through the work zone.
- Route Z - Culvert pipe replacement planned from July 5-6. One lane will be open with crews flagging traffic through the work zone.
- Route 50 from Route CC to Route N - Roadside work planned from July 5-6. One lane will be open with crews flagging traffic through the work zone.
- Route 100 in the city limits of Morrison - Culvert pipe replacement planned from July 5-6. One lane will be open with crews flagging traffic through the work zone.
- Missouri Route 28 from Route B to Belle city limits - Pavement repair planned from July 5-6. One lane will be open with crews flagging traffic through the work zone.
- Route U - Road resurfacing continues with the project scheduled to be completed in November 2023.
- Route E - Road resurfacing continues with the project scheduled to be completed in November 2023.
- U.S. Route 63 - Daily closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. as road resurfacing continues. This project is scheduled to be completed in December 2023.
Phelps County
- Route NN - Pavement repair planned from July 5-6. One lane will be open with crews flagging traffic through the work zone.
- I-44 - Around-the-clock lane closures from U.S. Route 63 to Route 68 due to ongoing road resurfacing from Exit 186 to Exit 195. This project is scheduled to be completed in December 2023.
Pulaski County
- Route W - Pavement repair planned from July 5-6. One lane will be open with crews flagging traffic through the work zone.
- Route Y - Off-ramp currently closed from eastbound I-44 to Route Y (Exit 161) due to continuing bridge rehabilitation over I-44. The project is scheduled to be completed in December 2023.