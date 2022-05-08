COLUMBIA — A car crash on I-70 shut down both eastbound lanes between Rangeline Street and the Highway 63 connector.
A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper confirmed one driver was ejected from his vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital.
A witness at the scene told KOMU 8 News that there were several cars involved in the accident.
The crash involved two vehicles and happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning.
This is a developing story and KOMU 8 News will continue to provide updates as they come in.