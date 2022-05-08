COLUMBIA — A car crash on I-70 shut down both eastbound lanes between Rangeline Street and the Highway 63 connector.

A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper confirmed one driver was ejected from his vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital.

A witness at the scene told KOMU 8 News that there were several cars involved in the accident.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

This is a developing story and KOMU 8 News will continue to provide updates as they come in.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

KOMU 8 Digital Producer & Reporter

KOMU 8 Digital Producer & Reporter. I'm a current senior at the University of Missouri, studying Convergence Journalism - Emerging Media. Reach me at awf3cq@umsystem.edu, or on Twitter @byalexfulton.

Recommended for you