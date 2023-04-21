JEFFERSON CITY - Over 1,700 kids traveled to Missouri's Capitol to celebrate Earth Day for the first time in three years.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hosted a celebration for fifth graders across the state to learn about how to take care of Earth. Students stopped at different booths and played games, got temporary tattoos and even pet native Missouri animals like crawfish and snakes.
About 27 schools brought their students to celebrate, and some came from far away.
Diesel Fitzpatrick is a fifth grader from Leeton who visited the Capitol with his classmates after a two-hour trip on the bus. His school received a grant from the DNR to make the the trip.
"We're out here at the Earth Day celebration. And we're visiting the Capitol and we get to go do all the events underneath all the tents and just learn how to recycle," Diesel said.
Some booths had activities for the students like pedaling a bike to power light bulbs or matching fur pelts to the correct Missouri animal. Diesel had two favorite activities.
"My favorite one so far has probably been the one where I got the two water bottles from," he said. "I got the one water bottle from guessing from recycling the difference, like bottles, glass bottles and plastics. The second one I got from learning what is toxic and what is dangerous. And where you can look for the warnings signs and the labels."
All four of DNR's divisions were represented at the celebration as booths for children to learn about what they do.
Owen Gallagher has worked for the DNR Water Protection Program for a year and a half and taught children about water quality by dressing as a mayfly.
"A mayfly is an aquatic invertebrate. I live in the water. I'm an indicator of really good stream health. I'm very sensitive to pollutants, so if you see me in your stream, it means you have really good water quality," Gallagher said.
Brian Quinn is a public information officer with the Department of Natural Resources and said the celebration had two goals.
"One, to celebrate our beautiful world, and two, to learn about how we can take care of it and how each of us has a part in doing that," Quinn said.
Quinn said he was glad to bring the celebration back to the Capitol Lawn, after construction pushed the event to the governor's garden in 2016, then stopped it entirely in 2020 due to COVID-19.
"We didn't have it for about two or three years, and so now we're back and we're happy to be here at the beautiful Capitol and gives us space to spread out, gives the kids a lot of room to run around and have fun and learn about the environment," Quinn said.