JEFFERSON CITY − For many in Missouri, earthquakes are not the natural disaster that is top of mind. Tornadoes, ice storms and flooding are common, but some might not realize how real the risk of earthquakes are in the state.
According to Jeff Briggs, the earthquake program director at the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), says the New Madrid seismic zone, situated in the southeast of the state, produces over 200 recordable earthquakes a year.
The New Madrid zone is the largest active seismic zone east of the Rockies. Mid-Missouri's proximity to the zone puts Missourians at a risk they might not fully realize.
An earthquake cannot be predicted or forecasted, which can have deadly repercussions.
"When it happens, it's going to be worse than the worst tornado, or the worst winter storm, the biggest flood we've ever seen," Briggs said.
It's best to be prepared before the shaking starts and follow the expert's advice.
During an earthquake there are three things an individual can do to help protect themself: drop, cover, hold on.
- Drop to the ground when the shaking starts. The shaking might cause you to fall over, so it's best to get low to the ground.
- Cover yourself by getting under a sturdy table or desk to shelter yourself from falling debris. If you are not near shelter, move away from anything that might fall on you.
- Hold on until the shaking stops.
A myth Briggs wants to dispel is that standing in a doorway is safe in an earthquake.
"You have got to run to get there, of course there may be a swinging door in that doorway," Briggs said.
To be clear, this is not to alarm Missourians, only to warn them to be prepared.
"Although we live in a high risk zone, if you prepare now and know what to do when the shaking starts there's a really good chance you're going to be safe," Briggs said.