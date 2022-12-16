COLUMBIA — The block of East Walnut Street which closed due to structural issues with a nearby building is now partially open as repairs continue, Columbia Public Works announced Friday evening.
Guitar Building Update:With the exception of the 810 E. Walnut storefront, all tenants have been allowed to re-occupy the building, and Room 38 is open for business. The westbound lane and parking on the north side of Walnut are open. (continued) pic.twitter.com/PHumnyNSOt— City of Columbia, MO (@CoMoGov) December 16, 2022
The Guitar Building, located at 34 N. Eighth Street, suffered from a partial collapse of a parapet wall Wednesday morning, according to the city.
Now, all tenants have been allowed to reoccupy the building. Room 38, a restaurant located on the building's ground floor, is open for business.
Walnut Street's westbound lane and parking on its north side are now open, but the eastbound lane and parking will remain closed until Dec. 20 when repairs are expected to be complete.
Columbia Public Works said the work area will remain fenced off while crews remove a portion of the collapsed wall and reinforce the remaining wall.