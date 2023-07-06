JEFFERSON CITY – Eastbound Interstate 70 traffic is moving onto the new westbound I-70 Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport Thursday night.
Contractors are narrowing the eastbound lanes to a single lane starting at 7 p.m. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says all eastbound traffic is expected to be on the new bridge by midnight. Traffic delays can be expected during this time.
MoDOT asks that all drivers work with them by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs and slowing down.
Demolition of the old Rocheport Bridge is likely to take place in September, according to Mike Schupp, MoDOT's director of the project.
"Before that happens, concrete barriers and concrete decks need to be removed from the steel truss," Schupp said.
For the duration of the demolition and completion of the new eastbound bridge, traffic will consist of two westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes on the westbound bridge.
Rocheport was the hometown of Missy Marlett, who has seen the phases of what she calls "the big bridge" since 1994. She looks forward to the final product.
"I'm excited about it, other than the traffic delays while its going on. Otherwise, it's really nice and it will be extremely nice in the future, when its finished," she said.
All construction is expected to wrap up by the end of the 2024 calendar year, weather permitting.
The Rocheport Bridge project is being led by the design-build team from Lunda Construction Co.