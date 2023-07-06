JEFFERSON CITY – Eastbound Interstate 70 traffic will be moved onto the new westbound Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport Thursday night.
Contractors will narrow the eastbound lanes to one starting at 7 p.m. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says all eastbound traffic is expected to be on the new bridge by midnight. Traffic will be impacted during this time.
MoDOT asks that all drivers to work with them by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs and slowing down.
Demolition of the old Rocheport Bridge is likely to take place in September, according to Mike Schupp, MoDOT's director of the project.
"Before that happens, concrete barriers and concrete decks need to be removed from the steel truss," Schupp said.
For the duration of the demolition and completion of the new eastbound bridge, traffic will consist of two westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes on the westbound bridge.
The Rocheport Bridge project is being led by the design-build team from Lunda Construction Co.
All construction is expected to wrap up by the end of the 2024 calendar year, weather permitting.