COLUMBIA - Eastbound Interstate 70 near the U.S. 63 overpass in Columbia has reopened after a fatality crash closed all driving lanes for more than an hour.
The crash happened around 5 p.m., and the road was closed until 6:15 p.m., according to Boone County Joint Communications.
During the closure, crews redirected traffic onto Exit 128, the exit ramp to U.S. 63, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.
Troopers are assisting the Columbia Police Department with a fatality crash on eastbound I-70, just east of the US 63 overpass, in Boone County.— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 5, 2023
Both eastbound lanes of I-70 are shut down at this time and units are diverting eastbound traffic onto the exit ramp to US 63. pic.twitter.com/Ud2JnQ4JGj
The cause of the crash has not yet been released.
This story has been updated with additional developments.