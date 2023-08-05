COLUMBIA - Eastbound Interstate 70 near the U.S. 63 overpass in Columbia has reopened after a fatality crash closed all driving lanes for more than an hour.

The crash happened around 5 p.m., and the road was closed until 6:15 p.m., according to Boone County Joint Communications.

During the closure, crews redirected traffic onto Exit 128, the exit ramp to U.S. 63, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.