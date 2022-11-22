COLUMBIA - A commercial vehicle fire shut down part of eastbound Interstate 70 through Boone County Tuesday afternoon.

The fire at the 133 mile marker was reported around 1:40 p.m. Both lanes reopened just before 5 p.m.

Traffic was backed up to at least the 126 mile marker, according to Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler map. Traffic on northbound 63 was also affected for a short time. 

Columbia Public Schools said some buses would be late or may change routes due to the traffic. 

BCJC urged drivers to use an alternate route as traffic was diverted to the St. Charles Road exit. 

It's not clear if any injuries were reported or how the fire started. 

KOMU 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.

