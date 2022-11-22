COLUMBIA - A commercial vehicle fire shut down part of eastbound Interstate 70 through Boone County Tuesday afternoon.
The fire at the 133 mile marker was reported around 1:40 p.m. Both lanes reopened just before 5 p.m.
Traffic was backed up to at least the 126 mile marker, according to Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler map. Traffic on northbound 63 was also affected for a short time.
Columbia Public Schools said some buses would be late or may change routes due to the traffic.
We will provide an update when the eastbound lanes are open. pic.twitter.com/CqYNzbQafu— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) November 22, 2022
BCJC urged drivers to use an alternate route as traffic was diverted to the St. Charles Road exit.
BCJC: Correction and Update, 133.Mile Marker Eastbound vehicle fire, roadway is closed, traffic diverted until further notice. Choose alternate route.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) November 22, 2022
It's not clear if any injuries were reported or how the fire started.
