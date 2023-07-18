Traffic on eastbound Interstate 70 through Boone and Cooper counties slowed Tuesday afternoon due to two crashes.
The first crash The first crash involving a tractor trailer and passenger car happened just before noon Tuesday at the 115 mile marker, near the Missouri River Bridge. The second crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at the 135.6 mile marker.
Traffic was backed up for several miles through the counties, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. All lanes reopened by 3:25 p.m., according to MoDOT.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported injuries in the first crash, but it's unclear how many people were injured and their condition.
MSHP recommended avoiding the area and using an alternative route.
