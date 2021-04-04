COLUMBIA – Easter Sunday brought increased foot traffic to downtown Columbia this year.
Last year's holiday happened during the beginning stages of the pandemic. This year has been more encouraging, according to a Columbia religious leader.
"We're getting there," said Janet Schisser, a deacon at Calvary Episcopal Church. "The light is at the end of the tunnel and we'll be together soon."
The church's services are all online, according to its website. But to celebrate Easter, Schisser and the Episcopal Diocese's bishop held a drive-thru communion service.
The drive-thru format has become a useful tool.
"We were out here passing out palms for Palm Sunday, and the eucharist also," Schisser said.
Other churches in Columbia did have in-person services, and a lot of people went straight from service to Easter brunch.
Getting a seat at a restaurant proved difficult since many restaurants are still following social distancing practices. Even though the county health department removed its occupancy limits on businesses, it still requires social distancing.
"Trying to find a nice little spot to eat," said James Coleman, who drove from the state of California to Columbia on Saturday. "I was going to cook, but I sort of felt lazy, so we're out here in downtown Columbia – brought the good weather from California – so, we're just kind of chilling, might get a little Easter brunch."