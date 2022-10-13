BOONVILLE - The fourth annual Boonslick Education and Employment Expo was held Thursday at the Isle of Capri Casino Hotel, to underline educational and unemployment opportunities for students and job seekers.
Organizers said the expo was held to help people find their path toward success, which doesn't look the same for everyone.
"With such a variety of businesses, colleges and trade schools, there is truly something for everyone at the Boonslick Expo," Bethany Pfeiffer, a member of the Boonslick Expo planning committee, said in a news release.
Students at Fulton High School attended the expo on a field trip with their class, Missouri Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG).
Davara Cannon, a junior at Fulton High in JAG, said she's looking for nursing programs offered at colleges in Missouri.
"For as long as I've known, I've wanted to be a pediatrician because I like helping people, and I love babies and kids," Cannon said. "It eases the stress [of planning for college] because they told me about what I didn't know, and I got to learn a lot of knew stuff that I think I needed to know going into college."
Jennifer Shenck checked in registered students and local job seekers at the expo entrance. She's also a business coach for the Missouri Women's Business Center, helping people start their business, or expand it, in Cooper, Howard and Moniteau counties.
Shenck said there were over 300 people who registered for this year's expo. She also said there were 52 exhibitors who signed up to talk at the expo.
Exhibitors included local and regional employers, state and local technical schools, college and universities, job skill training, and summer jobs, internships and apprenticeships.