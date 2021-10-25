JEFFERSON CITY -- Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association suffered a loss last week as their playground was burned down.
The playground was a part of the office’s headquarters located in Jefferson City.
“Staff arrived to work in the morning to find that a fire had destroyed the entire playground and part of the fencing behind our office," CMFCAA said in a Facebook post.
Division II Fire Chief Jason Turner said the local police and fire departments are conducting a thorough investigation to find the cause of the fire as it is still unknown.
Turner said the Jefferson City Fire and Police departments responded around 3 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.
“Heavy fire consumed the ground material and playground equipment,” Turner said. No injuries were reported.
CEO and President of CMFCAA DeAnna Alonso said the playground had an immense significance on the community as many kids would have their visitations there, but kids and families from the community would use the playground as well.
Alonso said the fire was so high and had extreme heat that it ruined some of the moldings on their windows and burned some tree branches that might not grow back.
The equipment's ashes and the fencing were broken off into pieces and crumpled up all around the site.
Alonso said after posting about the fire on Facebook, there has been a lot of outreach. Community members and organizations have provided monetary donations and have helped with the clean-up and rebuilding process.
“We are super grateful for those who have already stepped up to help,” Alonso said.
CMFCAA hopes to raise enough money through donations to build or purchase a new playground for many children and families to enjoy.
“Kids that are abused and neglected often times don’t get to have very much fun because they are going to different visits, they are going to courts, and going to therapy appointments and stuff like that,” Alonso said. “So just to see kids out here just playing, laughing, enjoying themselves, we think it heals trauma and that’s why we need to rebuild our playground back.”
CMFCAA will host its annual gala on Nov. 4, emphasizing efforts to raise money for its new playground. For more information on the gala and how to donate, visit CMFCAA's Facebook page.