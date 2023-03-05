FULTON - Wholesale egg prices are not at their recent peak price, but they are still much more expensive than they were a year ago. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices are up year-to-year by over 70%.
While the price of a large shell egg has declined by 45% from the high in January according to the US department of agriculture, prices are still up from a year ago.
The primary factor behind the high price of eggs is the avian flu, according to economists. Verel Benson is an agriculture economist who previously worked for the USDA, EPA and the University of Missouri. He said because hens infected with the avian flu are slaughtered to limit the spread of the infection, it can take months before replacement hens are ready.
"From the time you put the egg in the hatchery to the time you have a producing hen, it's like six months," Benson said.
Because eggs are a necessary ingredient for baking, competition for table eggs is especially high.
"They're all bidding against each other in a time when the supply has been reduced and there's no quick way to increase it," Benson said.
For big egg producers, losing flocks of hens to avian flu could be a tipping point.
"Some of them could be in a position where the combination of things are such that they can't continue to produce and be profitable," Benson said. "For a few months, if not a few years, you're gonna have a reduced flock."
While big egg producers are hit hard by the avian flu, some smaller suppliers are able to avoid those risks.
Paula Griffin takes care of 30 hens, which she says produce about three dozen eggs each week. Throughout the tumultuous highs and lows of the egg market, she's charged the same price for her eggs.
Griffin lets her chickens roam outside of the henhouse, which she says cuts feed costs for her and makes the eggs cheaper than producers with big industrial facilities.
"That's gotta be a lot of money to do all that," Griffin said. "Whereas I just open the door and let them out."
She also says free-range eggs offer a healthier alternative alongside a cheap cost. "It's better for the chickens, it's better for the people," Griffin said.
While Griffin hasn't had any hens get infected with the avian flu, she estimated it would take between six months to a year to recover her small flock if they became infected.