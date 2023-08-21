BOONE COUNTY - Nine people were injured in a vehicle crash off of Interstate 70 in Boone County on Sunday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The crash occurred at approximately 11:25 a.m. near the westbound 117 mile marker, according to a crash report. The vehicle, a 2010 Honda Odyssey, went off the road and overturned due to a vehicle malfunction, the report said.
The mini-van was totaled due to the incident.
There were 10 people in the car with nine of them sustaining minor injuries. Eight of the injured were minors, ranging from 1- to 17-years-old, according to the report. The driver, a 47-year-old male from Columbia, was not injured.
Nine of the 10 were wearing seatbelts/safety devices, according to the report.
Those who were injured were taken to University Hospital via ambulance and private vehicle.