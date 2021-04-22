MARSHALL, Mo. - A Marshall  search warrant led to the arrest of eight individuals on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from the Marshall Police Department, a nearly two month investigation into a narcotics distribution report was ended by the department Thursday after serving a search warrant at a Highland Court residence. 

The search resulted in the findings of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

The eight people arrested are currently being held at Marshall Police Department and Saline County Justice Facility until a formal filing of charges.

The Marshall Police Department says charges contained in reports provided by law enforcement officials are not evidence of guilt.

