MILLER COUNTY - A boat traveling east on the Lake of the Ozarks crashed into a home located on the 1.3 mile marker of the Osage Arm Saturday night, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The incident occurred just before midnight.
Out of the eight reported injuries, six were considered serious, according to the report. All riders were transported by emergency services to Lake Regional Hospital.
Adam Ramirez, 47, was driving the boat when it ran aground and struck the residence, flipped over and ejected the riders.
Ages of those injured range from 21 to 51. They were not wearing life jackets when the incident happened, according to the report.
None of the boat occupants are from in-state.
Ramirez, of Huntington Beach, California, was arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated, according to a MSHP arrest report. He was released for medical treatment.
The Highway Patrol said the home sustained extensive damage.
Troopers and other investigators were on the scene Sunday afternoon surveying damage and reconstructing the crash with the use of a drone.
A TowBoat U.S. captain told KOMU 8 the owner of the home was inside sleeping at the time of the crash.
Lake Ozark Fire Protection District, Osage Beach Fire Protection District, Camden County Sheriff's Office, Lake Ozark Police Department and multiple EMS districts responded to the crash by land and water.
