COLUMBIA - The Eighth and Cherry parking garage, located at 14 S. Eighth St., will temporarily close for maintenance work, the city of Columbia announced.
Work on Columbia's oldest downtown parking facility will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 22 and is expected to be finished by Aug. 11.
A contractor for the Columbia Public Works will oversee the repair and waterproofing of the parking garage's concrete driving lanes. Additional tasks include a deep cleaning, weatherproofing work on steel beams, a new coat of paint on the interior walls and restriping of the parking garage floors.
During the closure, Eighth and Cherry hang tag permits may be displayed to park in the permit sections of Tenth and Cherry Parking Garage or Sixth and Cherry parking garage.
Hourly parking will continue to be available in all other city parking garages and at on-street parking meters.
For individuals with disabilities, an extra on-street ADA parking space will be created near the entrance during the closure, in addition to the existing ADA parking space outside the garage entrance.
In future phases of maintenance, the city plans to make repairs to the facility's roof and install LED lighting throughout the interior. Future upgrades will be scheduled separately and will not require the closure of the parking garage.
The maintenance project will cost an estimated $300,000. It will be paid with parking fee revenue, according to the news release.