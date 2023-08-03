COLUMBIA − The Eighth and Cherry Parking Garage, located at 14 S. Eighth St., will reopen to both permit and hourly parking at 5 p.m. Friday.
The parking garage has been closed for approximately six weeks for a renovation project. It is being reopened one week ahead of its previously anticipated opening date of Aug. 11.
Western Waterproofing, working together with Columbia's parking utility staff, provided the following improvements to the parking facility:
- Waterproofing and replacement of interior steel beams
- The addition of a waterproofed surface to the driving lanes
- The restriping of all parking spaces
- The repainting of interior walls
- The relocation of two ADA spaces to the other side of the first floor
- A thorough cleaning of the facility
Additionally, on-street parking meters that have been reserved for hotel valet parking will also be restored to normal at 5 p.m. Friday. This will free up 30 on-street hourly parking spaces in addition to the 39 hourly parking spaces that will once again become available inside the garage.
This phase of maintenance at Eighth and Cherry Parking Garage cost an estimated $300,000 and was paid for with the city's parking fee revenue, according to a news release from the city.
Future phases of maintenance, which will not require the facility to be closed, include roof repairs and the installation of new, brighter LED lighting throughout the interior. This work is expected to take place in the fall and winter.
Permit holders for the garage will be contacted by email to inform them that they can move their vehicles back beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.
In the news release, city staff said they appreciate the patience of the downtown community as repairs were made to the parking garage.
"There is no ideal time to close a parking garage, but summer was chosen for this project due to the fact that there are fewer students in town during this period," the release said.