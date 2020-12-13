COLUMBIA — The Eighth and Cherry Parking Garage will be under construction beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14.
The soffit, a panel on the underside of the garage roof, is disconnected from the wall. The soffit helps connect and seal the roof to the wall and will be repaired by PCE, contractor for the City of Columbia Parking Utility.
The sidewalk and parking lane next to the parking garage on South Eighth Street and Cherry Street will be closed during the repairs.
The construction will be finished by 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, weather permitting.