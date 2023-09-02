CALLAWAY COUNTY — The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing elderly man Saturday afternoon, according to the department.
John Spight, 80, from St. Louis, last seen at 10:39 p.m. on Friday on a traffic camera in Kingdom City, Missouri, the department said in a news release. He was driving a White 2007 Ford F550 with a Mississippi license plate, 1AD9141. Spight is a Black male, about 6'0 tall, 210lbs, and is bald with brown eyes. The department also said he has been diagnosed with Dementia.
The call came in from 2214 Foss Ct in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday morning, stating he departed his residence toward an unknown destination.
Anyone seeing the missing person, vehicle, or anyone with valuable information related to the endangered missing person should call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.