LAKE OZARK — One year after he was last seen, the family of David "DJ" Bowers prays for his return.

Bowers, 19, was last seen Sept. 12 of 2021. The details of his story since then have been riddled with challenges, according to his mother, Chyenne Noriega.

"He went to St. Louis with some friends, so-called 'friends'," Noriega said. "And they said that he ran off. And they don't know where he's at. They haven't seen him. Nobody's heard from him. No social media activity. No phone calls. No messages — nothing."

In a Facebook post on a page dedicated to finding Bowers, Noriega said everyone Bowers was with the day he disappeared cooperated.

But she alleges the driver who took him to St. Louis has lied and threatened to file harassment charges against the family for asking about Bowers.

"The people that he was with, they don't have a good reputation," she said. "We do believe they know more than what they're saying."

An event for the return of David Bowers is happening right now in Miller County along the Bagnell Dam Strip. According to his family, Bowers has been missing since Sept. 12, 2021. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/g8cYRSjdHZ — Matt McCabe (@MattLMcCabe) September 12, 2022

Bowers went missing days before a scheduled court appearance. He was charged in June with a felony count of stealing a firearm, and two misdemeanor counts of drug and drug paraphernalia possession, according to online court records.

After not appearing for his initial court appearance on Sept. 15, 2021, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

His mother claims he didn't runaway to avoid his court appearance.

"His grandma and I, we both talked to him, and we told him we would be there to help him get to court and make sure he got through that," she said. "He was all ready to go. He told other friends he had a court date, that he planned on going, and that he was going to do it and get it over with. So he could move on with his life."

Rumors of his death have also reached the family.

"[They're] a lot of things that we don't want to hear, but have to consider," Noriega said. "We don't want to think that there's foul play involved, but it's definitely a possibility."

Because the case crosses multiple counties, Noriega claimed it took months for law-enforcement to take a missing person's report.

KOMU 8 News contacted the Miller County Sheriff's Office to confirm Noriega's story and understand how its deputies are investigating the case. The sheriff's office has not yet responded.

Bowers was last seen wearing a white and black hoodie, jeans and white tennis shoes. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the sheriff's office at 573-369-2341.