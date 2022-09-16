ELDON − Henley Jewelers, Inc. has issued a warning that at least a dozen customers have recently come in with fake gold, all with the same story.
According to a Facebook post by Henley Jewelers, victims said they met a group of scammers at a gas station. The scammers said they need money to get home because their credit cards aren't working and that they have gold jewelry they can sell in exchange for money.
Many customers have given the same amount of $400, the jeweler said. The chains are stamped 18kt or 14kt, but are made of fake gold that is worth nothing, according to the Facebook post, which was shared by the Miller County Sheriff's Office.
The scammers are described as a "well-dressed" family, with nice cars that have out-of-state plates.
"If we can help one big-hearted customer to NOT get tricked, then this post is worth it," Henley Jewelers said in their post.
The jeweler said the gas station locations where the scammers have been include at the Lake of the Ozarks, Eldon and Kingdom City.