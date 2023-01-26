KANSAS CITY − An Eldon man faces up to 10 years in prison for using identities of deceased individuals to file false stimulus claims under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Lamar Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government in federal court on Thursday. Co-defendant Warren Watkins, 40, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty to the same charge last March, according to a news release from the DOJ.
Officials say Johnson and Watkins used the identities of other people to file 238 false and fraudulent economic impact payment claims from March 2020 to April 2021. Most of the identities used belonged to deceased individuals, the news release said.
Each claim sought a $1,200 payment, for a total of $285,600, the release said. Officials say Watkins also filed at least 28 false and fraudulent federal income tax returns, totaling $152,155.
The news release said Watkins was associated with two Kansas City, Missouri, funeral homes, and 226 of the names used were individuals who received services from those homes.
Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21, while Watkins will be sentenced on April 5.