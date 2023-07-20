Osage Beach – On Tuesday, a detective with the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop in Osage Beach Parkway for a traffic offense.
During the stop, the investigation led the detective to believe that criminal activity was occurring and consent to search the vehicle was requested. The driver of the vehicle consented to the search.
An officer from the Osage Beach Police Department responded to assist. During the search of the vehicle, a substance believed to be fentanyl was located in the vehicle.
The driver, 39-year-old Jeremiah C. Willis, of Eldon, was arrested and transported to the Camden County Jail on a 24-hour hold pending charges.
On Wednesday, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office formally charged Willis with trafficking drugs in the second degree. On Thursday,
Willis appeared in court and pleaded not guilty, seeking a public defender. He will have a bond appearance hearing at 9 a.m. Monday, according to online court records.