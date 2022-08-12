ELDON − A man now faces felony charges in connection to a 2020 trooper-involved shooting in Eldon.
A prosecutor charged David Wallace with three counts of second-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest Thursday in Miller County.
The charges stem from an April 22, 2020 hostage situation, after the Miller County Sheriff's Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Eldon Police Department responded to a home on North Leeds Avenue.
According to a probable cause statement, two females said they were not allowed to leave the home. The females told officers that Wallace threatened them with kitchen knives and threatened to ignite gasoline while in the house.
Wallace then threw "softball-sized" rocks and knives at law enforcement and failed to obey commands from law enforcement, according to court documents. A trooper then fired his weapon, and Wallace suffered several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital for his injuries.
Wallace will make an initial appearance in Miller County Court on Sept. 14.