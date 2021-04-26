LAKE OZARK - A man has been arrested and charged following reports of shots fired from a moving vehicle last Friday in Lake Ozark.
Lake Ozark Police charged Jared A. Long, 31, of Eldon with unlawful use of a weapon, resisting/interfering with arrest of a felony, and third and fourth degree domestic assault.
Police detained Long and a female subject. The woman was determined to be the victim of a domestic assault.
A Lake Ozark Police Department press release said Long fired shots from the passenger seat of a vehicle near the 1100 block of Bagnell Dam Boulevard.
Police were dispatched at approximately 4:15 p.m. following the shots fired and reports of a man in the road threatening passing vehicles, which officers found was also Long.
Long was combative and assaulted officers in the process of taking him into custody.
The initial investigation found that Long had fired 13 shots into the hillside area near the road.
No property damage or injuries were reported.
Long is being held on $250,000 bond in the Miller County Jail.