ELDON - An Eldon man has been charged with child molestation after admitting to authorities he had assaulted a child.
On Monday, Feb. 7, deputies with the Miller County Sheriff's Office responded to Doolittle Trailer Park for a report of child molestation.
Deputies said Nathaniel Lewis, 20, contacted dispatch and reported that he had sexually assaulted a 7-year-old.
Lewis was arrested and transported to the Miller County Adult Detention Center where he admitted to assaulting the child.
He has been charged with third-degree child molestation and first-degree statuary sodomy. He remains in custody with a $125,000 bond, according to online court records.