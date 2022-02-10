ELDON - An Eldon man has been charged with child molestation after admitting to authorities he had assaulted a child.

On Monday, Feb. 7, deputies with the Miller County Sheriff's Office responded to Doolittle Trailer Park for a report of child molestation.

Deputies said Nathaniel Lewis, 20, contacted dispatch and reported that he had sexually assaulted a 7-year-old.

Lewis was arrested and transported to the Miller County Adult Detention Center where he admitted to assaulting the child.

He has been charged with third-degree child molestation and first-degree statuary sodomy. He remains in custody with a $125,000 bond, according to online court records.

