MILLER COUNTY - One man is dead and another is severely injured after a crash Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred on Missouri Highway 52 near Meadowbrook Road in Miller County at approximately 10:15 a.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Chester McComb, 65, of Olean, was driving west on Highway 52 when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle driven by Steven Thompson, 57, of Eldon.
Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene. McComb was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the report said.
This is Troop F's first fatality for April and 23rd for 2022.