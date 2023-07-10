MILLER COUNTY — An Eldon man has died following a single-car crash Sunday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jerry Wood, 50, crossed the centerline before overcorrecting and striking a fence on the right side of the road. Wood was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.
Although the exact time of the crash is unknown, troopers estimate the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Wood was pronounced dead at 8:13 a.m. by Miller County sheriff Louis Gregoire.
This is Troop F's first fatal crash for the month of July.