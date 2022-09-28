MILLER COUNTY - An Eldon man was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty to crashing his truck into the Lake Ozark City Hall earlier this year.
Jared A. Long was sentenced to eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to two felony charges of first-degree property damage.
Long admitted that he damaged two buildings on Feb. 23 by driving a truck into the Lake Ozark City Hall and the HyVee Urgent Care in Osage Beach.
He was sentenced to four years of incarceration on each charge. The court also ordered Long to pay $2,000 in damages to city hall.
Long entered his guilty pleas without a negotiated plea deal with the state, according to a news release.