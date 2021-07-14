MILLER COUNTY - Luke Lessmeier will serve 17 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after a guilty plea to the felony of first-degree statutory sodomy on Wednesday.
A press release from the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney shares Lessmeier, 37, admitted to the court that he “knowingly had deviate sexual intercourse” with a child who was less than 12 years old. He wanted to "satisfy his sexual desire so he would touch her inappropriately," the release said.
A probable cause statement says the sodomy occurred between 2018 and 2019, and the victim was 10 years old.
Lessmeier is subject to lifetime supervision as a registered sex offender under Missouri Law, and he must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.
Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Winfrey says “I understand this punishment is not sufficient justice for the defendant or his victim, but jury trials in cases like these place enormous pressure and trauma on our children witnesses.”
Winfrey says he was grateful for the "hard work of the Miller County Sheriff's Office and Kid's Harbor Child Advocacy Center" in resolving this case.