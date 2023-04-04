LACLEDE COUNTY — An Eldon man was sentenced Tuesday in Laclede County court in connection to the 2019 murder of a Columbia man.
Christopher English, 46, was sentenced to two life sentences (one without parole) plus four years in prison for the murder of Aaron Brantley.
English was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse in December 2022 by a Laclede County jury. The case originated in Miller County but was transferred to Lacelede County on a change of venue motion.
English was charged on March 11, 2019, after Brantley was reported missing in February 2019 by his wife.
Brantley's body was found with a gunshot wound to the head, in a wooded area by the Miller County Sheriff's Office. According to court documents, Brantley was planning to meet up with English at a bowling alley in Kaiser.
Two other men, Daniel Cole and William Lucas, were originally charged along with English in 2019 for being an accessory to murder, being an accessory to armed criminal action, and conspiracy - abandonment of a corpse. Two of those charges were later dropped in July 2019.