JEFFERSON CITY- An Eldon man is wanted by Jefferson City Police and the Cole County Sheriff's Department after stealing a vehicle and committing burglary.
Jesse Wayne Scott, 31, was last seen fleeing the scene of a residence in the 5000 block of Scrivner Road in a maroon 1999 Chevy Prism. The Missouri license plate reads EB9-A9M.
Scott is described as 6' and 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a distinctive tattoo which encompasses his throat and neck.
According to a release from the Cole County Sheriff's Department, deputies were assisting JCPD in searching for Scott, who was wanted in connection with an attempted theft of a motor vehicle.
A deputy was flagged down by a motorist in the 7000 block of Missouri State Route D. The motorist said Scott was walking along the highway and was attempting to hide from passing vehicles. A deputy then saw Scott running into a wooded area west of the highway, toward Scrivner Road.
Scott then burglarized an occupied Scrivner Road residence, stole the keys to a vehicle parked outside and fled in the vehicle.
He is wanted for the following charges: first degree burglary, stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.
Please contact JCPD at 573-634-6400, the Cole County Sheriff's Department at 573-634-9160 or Jefferson City Area CrimeStoppers at 573-659-8477 if you have any information. CrimeStoppers is offering a $500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.